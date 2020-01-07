Report: Memphis Grizzlies Ja Morant invited to NBA Slam Dunk Contest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis Grizzlies guard Ja Morant could be heading to the brightest stage the NBA has to offer.
Chris Haynes of Yahoo Sports reported the Grizzlies standout rookie is invited to compete in the NBA Slam Dunk Contest during All-Star Weekend in Chicago next month.
The 6′3″ point guard has had some of the most electrifying, jaw-dropping dunks of the season. But, the 20-year-old high-flyer is still mulling over the offer.
Morant told Yahoo, “It’s something I’m thinking about... I haven’t made a decision yet.”
The No. 2 overall pick has been cautious in his recovery from back spasms that occurred as a result of crashing into a baseline camera operator back in November.
The Rookie of the Year favorite, Morant is averaging 17.6 points, 3.2 rebounds and 6.6 assists in 31 games this season. He leads all rookies in points and assists per game.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.