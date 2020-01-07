Southaven Police Department closer to getting body cameras after controversial deadly shooting

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The City of Southaven will take another step towards issuing body cameras to police officers.
Tuesday night, the Southaven City Council will vote on whether to authorize a ‘demo contract’ which would allow the police department to test body cameras on a trial basis. It would not be permanent - at least not yet.
It would be one step closer to getting permanent body cameras for Southaven Police.
Police Chief Macon Moore said body cameras could provide critical answers after controversial police actions.
One example would be the 2017 shooting death of Ismael Lopez. Southaven officers went to the wrong address, then shot and killed Lopez in his home.
The shooting was not caught on camera and sparked controversy.
Moore said body cameras can provide the community and police leaders with critical answers and much-needed reassurance.
Chief Moore said, “It’s transparency. It gives you some physical evidence to go by. They exonerate the officer involved in a complaint a high percentage of the time.”
Moore has started budgetary discussions. The police department still has some details to iron out, including department policies and how to store the videos.
The company that will be providing the test body cams, Axon, has provided cameras for police departments big and small across the country.
