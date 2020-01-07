Sunny & mild today, rain returns Thursday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Temperatures are in the 30s this morning, but sunshine will help bump temperatures to the mid-50s this afternoon. It will be sunny all day and mostly clear this evening. Lows tonight will be in the mid-30s. Temperatures and rain chances will gradually increase through the end of the week.
TODAY: Sunny. High: 55. Winds will be northwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear. Low: 35. Winds southwest 5 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but Thursday will be mostly cloudy. As our next weather system pushes east towards the area, a few showers will be possible by Thursday evening. Much of the area will reach the mid-60s Friday as a warm front approaches the area. There will be rain on Friday, but it will be scattered with breaks in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will push in after midnight and will be on and off through Late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Friday and Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain.
WEEKEND: Saturday morning and afternoon will feature thunderstorms, but things will clear out that night. We will be dry with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will start in the 60s on Saturday morning and then drop gradually throughout the day. Lows will be in the 30s. High temperatures will park in the lower to mid-50s on Sunday.
