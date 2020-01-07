Sunny & mild today, rain returns Thursday

REST OF THE WEEK: High temperatures will be around 60 degrees on Wednesday and Thursday. There will be sunshine on Wednesday, but Thursday will be mostly cloudy. As our next weather system pushes east towards the area, a few showers will be possible by Thursday evening. Much of the area will reach the mid-60s Friday as a warm front approaches the area. There will be rain on Friday, but it will be scattered with breaks in the afternoon and evening. Heavy rain will push in after midnight and will be on and off through Late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Friday and Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain.