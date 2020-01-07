Tigers hit hard in polls after losing to Georgia

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - One week, you’re just about on top of the world, ranked 9th in the nation in college basketball - then after just one loss, you drop 12 spots to 21st in the A.P. Down to 22 in the coaches poll.
Welcome to the new reality of Memphis Tigers men’s basketball. The Tigers dropped a tough 3-point decision to Georgia and the Bulldogs top freshman Anthony Edwards Saturday at the FedEx Forum.
Memphis was missing one of its top freshman, D.J. Jeffries, who came down with the flu before the game and didn’t play.
Despite the efforts of forward Precious Achiuwa’s 20 points and 15 rebounds, the Tigers fall 65-63.
Achiuwa named American Athletic Conference Freshman of the Week. The Tigers, now 12-2 head to play 13-1 Wichita State Thursday. The Shockers are ranked 23rd in the nation.
