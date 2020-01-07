Warmer days ahead along with late week storms

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Expect plenty of sunshine the rest of the afternoon. Highs will reach the mid 50s. It will be windy at times with gusts out of the northwest to 20 mph.
TONIGHT: Clear and cold. Lows in the mid to upper 30s. Winds southwest at 5 mph.
WEDNESDAY: Expect sunshine early with a few clouds in the afternoon. Highs will rise back toward the upper 50s to low 60s. Lows at night will be in the low to mid 40s.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a chance of some showers, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will top out in the low 60s. Winds will start picking up out of the southwest up to 20 mph.
FRIDAY-SATURDAY RAIN/STORM THREAT: Confidence is increasing in a potential heavy rain or strong storm event late Friday night into Saturday. 2-4” of rain is looking more likely in parts of the Mid-South by Saturday. It will be windy with highs in the 60s. Colder air will arrive Saturday afternoon late through Saturday night. If any storms are severe, the main threat would be high wind. The tornado threat looks low for now but that could change. There are still some details to work out regarding exact timing and storm intensity, so check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
