Warmer days ahead along with late week storms

FRIDAY-SATURDAY RAIN/STORM THREAT: Confidence is increasing in a potential heavy rain or strong storm event late Friday night into Saturday. 2-4” of rain is looking more likely in parts of the Mid-South by Saturday. It will be windy with highs in the 60s. Colder air will arrive Saturday afternoon late through Saturday night. If any storms are severe, the main threat would be high wind. The tornado threat looks low for now but that could change. There are still some details to work out regarding exact timing and storm intensity, so check back for updates.