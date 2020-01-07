Wooddale High School student charged with burglary, theft of school property

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - An 18-year-old Wooddale High School student is set to appear in court Wednesday concerning the burglary of Wooddale High School.
Xavier King is being charged with burglary and theft of property after he allegedly broke into Wooddale High around 7 a.m. Monday through a classroom window.
Police say a teacher reported that two personal televisions and a portable speaker were stolen from the classroom worth about $690. After the teacher along with other school officials reviewed the surveillance video, King was developed as a suspect responsible for the burglary.
He was taken into custody while attending class.
There is no bond information available at this time.
