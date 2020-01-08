Affidavit: Man pours lighter fluid on woman during argument

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man faces serious charges after dousing a woman with lighter fluid during an argument.
Police responded to an aggravated assault on Aden Street, off Frayser Boulevard, on Tuesday night around 11:30 p.m.
The victim said her boyfriend, 39-year-old Lee Christion, was inside her home with her baby.
Officers were already made aware that Christion had been threatening to kill the victim and her baby.
Police entered the home and were able to to take Christion into custody without incident.
The victim told officers she and Christion live together and that she caught him cheating with another woman earlier.
She said an argument began when she told him that she didn’t want to be with him anymore.
Christion became upset, went to the kitchen and retrieved a bottle of lighter fluid. He returned to the bedroom and sprayed lighter fluid on her and the bed.
He then told her that he was going to set the house on fire to kill everyone inside because he had nothing to live for.
Christion told police he did threaten to burn the house down but he did not mean it.
He is charged with aggravated assault and aggravated arson.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.