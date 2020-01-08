Best Life: Signs of dyslexia and what to do

ORLANDO, Fla. (Ivanhoe Newswire) -- Dyslexia is a learning disorder that affects areas of the brain that process language. It has no effect on intelligence, so children with dyslexia can grow up to be very successful… just like Albert Einstein, Leonardo da Vinci, John Lennon, and Whoopi Goldberg. But undiagnosed dyslexia can lead kids to feel that they are less intelligent than their peers. Recognizing symptoms and getting help early can make a world of difference.