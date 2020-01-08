‘Chauncy’s Chance’ teen and brother now charged with murder in connection with neighbor’s death

CORDOVA, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis teenager whose story garnered national attention a few years ago is now facing a murder charge in connection with his neighbor’s death.
Charges were upgraded Wednesday for 18-year-old Chauncy Black and his brother, 20-year-old Timothy Black. They are now charged with second-degree murder, tampering with or fabricating evidence and reckless endangerment with a deadly weapon.
Investigators say the brothers lived across the street from 26-year-old Kaleb Wakefield in Cordova. Wakefield was shot and killed outside his home Saturday night.
According to an affidavit, the brothers claimed they returned fire at a car that shot at them first. Investigators say Wakefield was an innocent bystander. The brothers told police they hid their guns in the home after the shooting and never called 911.
Two others have also been arrested -- Jaylin and Tyreek Edwards. They are charged with reckless endangerment, firearm possession and aggravated assault.
Chauncy Black made national headlines in 2016 for a viral GoFundMe campaign called “Chauncy’s Chance” created by Matt White, which raised more than $300,000. White created the campaign after Black asked him to buy doughnuts. The money was supposed to help Black start a lawn-mowing business and pay for his education.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.