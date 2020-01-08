City Council tables vote for MLGW rate hikes

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New council, same issue. Tuesday leaders with MLGW were back at Memphis City Hall asking for an electric rate increase, as part of the agency’s budget.
You’ll recall the last council on their last meeting voted electric rate increases and the utility’s budget, down.
This new group pulled the vote on that item from being approved in the agenda and vowed to take it up again in two weeks.
“The system, it just gets worse every year, and that’s the reality of it,” said MLGW President and CEO JT Young.
Young brought his message back to city hall Tuesday. The new council, sworn in a week ago, is wasting no time getting down to business. That’s because MLGW as of Jan. 1 is operating without a budget for the electric division.
The prior council in mid-December did not approve a rate hike as part of a massive 5-year grid modernization plan that would include system upgrades and more tree trimming. The hike would’ve cost customers about $9 a month at the end of a 3-year implementation period. Council members then, and council members Tuesday, expressed reservations at the impact rate increases could have on many customers who already live in poverty.
Young came with an alternative plan Tuesday for council consideration that essentially keeps the total rate hike the same but lessens the cost initially in 2020.
Council discussion was spirited, with differing opinions, setting up for yet another debate in two weeks this time with the new council over the price you pay for power.
“We’re going to take time to continue to speak to them and talk to them, and if we have the opportunity to come before the council with another proposal in front of the full council we’re going to look at that opportunity,” Young said.
If the council does not approve electric rate hikes in two weeks, MLGW will not get them this budget cycle. President Young said that means customer outage minutes through the year will likely increase.
MLGW is also studying whether it should get its power from a source other than TVA in a formal Integrated Resource Plan (IRP). That report is expected this spring. Young says that and the electric grid upgrades should be viewed as two separate issues, but not all council members agree on that.
