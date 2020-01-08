Credit union security guard bought electronics with stolen debit card, police say

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis security guard has allegedly admitted to credit card fraud after buying electronics from a Best Buy on Germantown Parkway with a woman’s debit card.
On Oct. 29, 44-year-old Mamadou Sacko was working as a security guard at the Orion Federal Credit Union when a woman turned a debit card that was left in the ATM by a previous user. Surveillance video shows the woman handing the card over to Sacko, according to the affidavit.
After receiving the card, Sacko went to Best Buy and purchased two cameras for $152.93 with the woman’s card. She was sent an alert by the credit union saying someone was making unauthorized purchases with her card.
Investigators say Sacko attempted to make more purchases at other businesses, but the card was deactivated by then.
Sacko turned himself in on Dec. 11. He is charged with fraudulent use of a credit/debit card and property theft.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.