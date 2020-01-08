Fans gather from around the world to celebrate Elvis Presley’s birthday at Graceland

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Elvis Presley would have been 85 years old Wednesday. Year after year thousands of Presley fans flock to Memphis to say thank you, thank you very much to the King on his birthday.
“Elvis embraced his fans and they all know that,” Priscilla Presley said. “They all know and felt that and they still come today.” Family and friends of Elvis spoke to the Graceland crowd Wednesday and shared their birthday memories of Elvis.
“He loved eating the cake,” Presley said. Cake was on hand, as well as a proclamation proclaiming it's Elvis Presley Day in Memphis.
But for some, taking home an Elvis artifact gives them a little more satisfaction. Since 2014 an auction has been held at Graceland on Elvis’ birthday.
“We really focus on things Elvis wore on screen or stage, things he owned in his personal life, of course, signed vintage tickets and movie memorabilia,” Jeff Marren, Graceland Auctions Consignment Director, said. The biggest thing auctioned off was Elvis’ golf cart. People from around the world bid on items live at Graceland and online.
“It's still a global phenomenon so we have collectors from all over,” Marren said. Fan Peter Jensen and his family jumped the Atlantic from Sweden to be in Memphis for Elvis' birthday, which Jensen shares with him.
“He's not only the music,” Jensen said. “He's the man, the myth, everything around him. Just being here walking the ground he's been to.”
It’s at Graceland where Priscilla Presley said Elvis spent most of his birthdays. They were much smaller affairs then, but no matter how small or large the celebrations are everyone is here to say thanks to Elvis.
If you would like to score some Elvis Presley goods, visit https://www.ebay.com/e/_collectibles/elvis-85th-birthday.
