Fans tap into Elvis Presley auction for the King of Rock and Roll’s birthday

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Tuesday marked the King of Rock and Roll’s 85th birthday and fans took to eBay for the celebration in hopes to score some monumental findings.
Online shopping giant eBay tapped into shipping insights to see exactly what fans were working to snag.
- Elvis Blue Hawaii Blanket - $47
- Gold Plated TCB Necklace- $44
- Elvis Commemorative Box Car - $30
- Ticket to Elvis's Last Concert - $25
- Elvis Presley Teen Idol Doll - $20
- Elvis CD Collection -$20
- Elvis Pop Up Book - $15
Other items like vinyl records, memorabilia and even authentic autographs are some of the top-selling items for the King’s birthday for years on end.
Thank you, thank you very much.
