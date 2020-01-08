Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

UNDATED (AP) — Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday. Both are doing just fine since going their separate ways last summer. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games. The Thunder had won five straight before losing Monday at Philadelphia.