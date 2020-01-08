A look inside Ryan Silverfield’s $9.25M contract with UofM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - New Tigers football head coach Ryan Silverfield has agreed to a five-year contract with the University of Memphis, according to the Memorandum of Understanding, or MOU.
Silverfield will make $9.25 million over those five years. The UofM will also provide $3 million for the hiring of coaching staff.
Silverfield is also eligible to receive up to $500,000 in annual performance incentives per contract year.
If terminated before the end of his contract, the university will pay Silverfield 60 percent of his total compensation.
Tigers Athletic Director Laird Veatch formally introduced Silverfield as the new head coach Dec. 13, the same day Silverfield signed the MOU. At the time, he was serving as interim head coach after Mike Norvell accepted a head coaching position at Florida State University.
Silverfield previously served as deputy head coach and offensive line coach for the Tigers.
He is the 25th head football coach in Memphis Tiger football history.
Silverfield made his first appearance as head coach in the Goodyear Cotton Bowl Classic. After a highlight-filled game, the Tigers fell short to the Penn State Nittany Lions, 53-39.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.