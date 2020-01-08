Mid-South woman files class action lawsuit against Ring after camera hacked in daughter’s bedroom

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Desoto County woman has filed a class action lawsuit against Ring after she says hackers gained access to a camera in her daughter’s bedroom.
Ashley LeMay first spoke with WMC Action News 5 in early December. She says the camera was only up for a few days before someone hacked the device.
“I did a lot of research on these before I got them. You know, I really felt like it was safe,” said LeMay.
Instead, LeMay says the hacker talked to her daughter through the camera, played music and even shouted slurs.
“They could have watched them sleeping, changing. I mean they could have seen all kinds of things,” said LeMay. “Honestly, my gut it makes me feel like it’s either somebody who knows us or somebody who is very close by.”
In mid-December, Ring responded to reports of recent hacks, including LeMay’s story, which garnered national attention. The company notified its users that some account credentials, like usernames and passwords, may have been swiped from an external, non-Ring service.
Now LeMay has filed a class action lawsuit against Ring.
The filing reads, “...instead of helping families protect their homes, Ring security devices have had the opposite effect by permitting hackers to exploit security vulnerabilities in the Ring system to spy on and harass Ring customers inside their own homes.”
Jessica Holley will have more on this story tonight at 6.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.