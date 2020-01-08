Person found shot near local Walgreens parking lot, MFD says

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Officers with the Memphis Police Department are looking for information after a person was found shot near a Walgreens parking lot.
Police were called to the scene early Wednesday morning.
The Memphis Fire Department told WMC Action News 5 one person was taken to the hospital after a shooting at Lamar and Airways.
We’re working to confirm the condition of the person at this time.
This is an ongoing investigation. If you have any information on this case, please call Crime Stoppers at 528-CASH.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.