Police identify shooting victim found dead in car near Audubon Park on New Year’s Eve
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 8, 2020 at 5:08 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 5:08 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Memphis police have released the name of a murder victim found dead on New Year’s Eve.

Officers responded to a “man down” call near Cherrydale and Broadmore near Audubon Park around 10:40 p.m. Dec. 31.

Upon arrival, they found Dallas Brown in the driver’s seat of a 2008 Mercury Milan. He was unresponsive with gunshot wounds.

Paramedics pronounced Brown dead at the scene.

Police haven’t released any information about a suspect(s). If you know anything, call (901) 636-3300 or Crime Stoppers at (901) 528-CASH. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may qualify for a cash reward.

