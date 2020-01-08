Woman shot, killed in Parkway Village

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A woman was shot and killed Wednesday in Parkway Village, according to Memphis Police.
Officers responded to the shooting on Colewood Avenue, off Cottonwood Road.
Investigators described the male suspect as five feet, six inches, with a goatee. They say he was wearing a red shirt and blue jeans.
Police say he left the scene possibly occupying a grey Nissan eastbound on Cottonwood.
It is unknown if the suspect and victim knew each other.
This is a developing story.
