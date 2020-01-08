Rain and strong storms arrive this weekend

We will have another dry and sunny day with temperatures around 60 degrees. There will be a few more clouds mixed in this afternoon, but we will still have abundant sunshine. However, it will be cloudy tonight with lows in the mid-40s. Rain chances will go up on Friday and Saturday
TODAY: Mostly Sunny. High: 62. Winds will be southwest 5-10 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. Low: 45. Winds south 5-10 mph.
REST OF THE WEEK: A few hit or miss showers will be possible tomorrow, but we will likely remain mostly dry until after midnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s again tomorrow. Friday morning will start off wet, but rain will be hit or miss in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain will push in after midnight and will be on and off through Late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain.
WEEKEND: Saturday morning and afternoon will feature downpours and thunderstorms, but rain will start to clear out after sunset. We will be dry with more sunshine on Sunday. Highs will start in the 60s on Saturday morning and then drop gradually throughout the day. Lows will be in the 30s. High temperatures will park in the lower to mid-50s on Sunday.
NEXT WEEK: A few showers will be possible late Monday into Tuesday as a weather system sits near the Mid-South. Temperatures will climb back into the lower 60s at the beginning of next week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
