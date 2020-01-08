Rain and strong storms arrive this weekend

REST OF THE WEEK: A few hit or miss showers will be possible tomorrow, but we will likely remain mostly dry until after midnight. High temperatures will be in the lower 60s again tomorrow. Friday morning will start off wet, but rain will be hit or miss in the afternoon and early evening. Heavy rain will push in after midnight and will be on and off through Late Friday night into Saturday morning. A few strong storms with gusty winds are possible. There will be a threat for flash flooding on Saturday with 2-3 inches of rain.