S. Alabama looks for home win vs Arkansas St.

DEFENSIVE IMPROVEMENTS: The Jaguars have allowed just 68.4 points per game to conference opponents thus far, an improvement from the 74.6 per game they allowed to non-conference opponents.CLUTCH CANBERK: Canberk Kus has connected on 36.4 percent of the 44 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 2 of 6 over the last three games. He's also converted 73.2 percent of his free throws this season.