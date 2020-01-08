Shelby Co. leaders begin debate on proposed wheel tax

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County Commissioners will start debating the funding of MATA Wednesday. Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris will make another pitch to commissioners about his plan.
During the last discussion, support for the proposal seemed limited. Mayor Lee Harris’ proposed to tax households $145 for the third car they owned.
He said this will help provide more than $10 million to support transit. According to a release from the Mayor’s office, he will discuss this in front of the board.
Bringing up key areas that this money will support, like the economy, environment, and equity.
Local business leaders are also expected to speak in support of the mayor’s proposal.
At the last discussion, the Shelby County Commission chairman said he was not confident this would pass. Mayor Harris originally said he would want the vote to happen next month.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.