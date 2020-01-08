Strong cold front arrives late week

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly sunny to partly cloudy the rest of the afternoon with highs in the low 60s. Winds southwest at 5-10 mph.
OVERNIGHT: A few clouds and not as cold with lows in the mid 40s. Winds southeast at 5-10 mph.
THURSDAY: Increasing clouds with a small chance of a shower, mainly in eastern Arkansas. Highs will top out in the low to mid 60s. Winds will start picking up out of the south up to 20 mph.
FRIDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible at any time Friday but a good portion of the day could be dry. It will be mostly cloudy and very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 15-30 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY STORMS: A line of storms will move through overnight through sunrise Saturday. Some could be severe with damaging wind or hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. 1-3” of rain is possible. The rain should end from west to east during the day Saturday with colder air Saturday afternoon into Saturday night.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the 50s. 60s return early next week.
There are still some details to work out regarding exact timing and storm intensity, so check back for updates.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
