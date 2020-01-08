Tennessee Gov. Bill Lee signs executive order increasing paid leave for new parents, caregivers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The rules for time off are changing for Tennessee state employees. Governor Bill Lee signed an executive order Tuesday, granting paid leave for new parents and caregivers of sick relatives.
That leave amounts to three months of paid time off.
Come March 1, the order will impact executive branch employees, but Republicans are expected to file legislation in the upcoming session to extend the policy to other state workers.
Gov.Lee says Tennessee is poised to become the only state offering its employees 12 weeks of paid time off covering all aspects of the “Family and Medical Leave Act.”
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.