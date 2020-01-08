15th flu death reported in Arkansas

JONESBORO, Ark. (KAIT) - The Arkansas Department of Health is reporting the 15th Arkansan has died from the flu this season.
According to the ADH, the 15th person has died from the flu in Arkansas, and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates a total of 2,900 flu deaths have occurred nationwide including 27 pediatric deaths reported this season.
There were 120 Arkansans who died during the 2018-2019 flu season.
The flu activity in the state of Arkansas remains at a “Widespread,” and “High” level of intensity, according to the CDC. Officials also reported that the flu was widespread in 39 states and regional in 9 others.
Since September 29, 2019, 7,200 positive influenza tests have been reported to the ADH online database by health care providers, with over 1,100 positive tests reported this week.
The ADH says to date, there has been one nursing home in Arkansas that has reported an influenza outbreak.
In 2019, of the positive flu tests, 48% were influenza A, and 52% were influenza B.
You can report flu year-round and view the weekly influenza report during the influenza season by clicking here.
Copyright 2019 KAIT. All rights reserved.