Warm up begins tomorrow ahead of our next storm system

THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning and midday. A few storms could be strong to severe but the severe threat is low. Rainfall amounts will average 2 inches or more for most areas. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60s during the morning hours and fall through the day ending up in the mid to upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.