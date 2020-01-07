Warm up begins tomorrow ahead of our next storm system

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) -
TONIGHT: Clear Wind: SW 5 Low: 37
WEDNESDAY: Mostly Sunny Wind: S 5-10 High: 61
WEDNESDAY NIGHT: Increasing Clouds Wind: SE 5-15
THIS WEEK: We’ll enjoy another day of sunshine tomorrow along with warmer temperatures. Thursday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower and high temperatures in the lower 60s with lows in the upper 50s. Friday will be cloudy with scattered showers and afternoon highs in the mid to upper 60s with lows only in the lower 60s.
THE WEEKEND: Saturday will be cloudy with heavy rain and thunderstorms. The heaviest rain is expected during the morning and midday. A few storms could be strong to severe but the severe threat is low. Rainfall amounts will average 2 inches or more for most areas. High temperatures Saturday will be in the lower 60s during the morning hours and fall through the day ending up in the mid to upper 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cool with afternoon highs in the mid 50s and lows in the mid 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs in the lower 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of rain and highs in the lower 60s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
