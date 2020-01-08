52-year-old Memphis man pleads guilty to raping 11-year-old girl

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Memphis man on trial for raping an 11-year-old girl has changed his plea in the case.
Tuesday, Clarence Williams, 52, changed his plea to guilty after his wife testified against him and the victim was about to take the stand.
Authorities said the incidents happened in 2016 at a home near Crump Boulevard and I-55. The young girl said Williams sexually assaulted her in a bedroom and he touched her inappropriately on numerous occasions in the past.
Williams has been charged with rape of a child and aggravated sexual battery. He was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole.
