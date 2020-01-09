Dry & windy today, but rain moves in tomorrow

WEEKEND: As a cold front moves in the Mid-South on Saturday morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. We will have a threat for storms through the early afternoon, but only light spotty rain is expected later in the day. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but some of these storms could also include hail and frequent lightning. 2-3 inches of rain is expected on Saturday, so some flash flooding is possible. We will be dry on Sunday with more sun and highs in the lower 50s.