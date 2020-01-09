Dry & windy today, but rain moves in tomorrow

It will be another nice day with temperatures running more than 10 degrees above average. We will start off with sunshine, but clouds will gradually build today. Today will be dry, but showers will arrive late tonight. A passing shower will be possible through early tomorrow. Even with clouds, high temperatures will climb to the mid-60s. Lows tonight will be in the upper 50s. It will also be windy today and tonight with south winds around 15 mph and gusts up to 30 mph.
TODAY: Mostly Cloudy. 20%. High: 64. Winds will be south 10-15 mph.
TONIGHT: Mostly cloudy. 30%. Low: 58. Winds southeast 15 mph.
FRIDAY: Showers will be possible throughout the day tomorrow as gulf moisture flows into the Mid-South. We will likely see a round of rain early in the morning and then dry out for a few hours before another round in the evening. Highs will be in the upper 60s on Friday.
WEEKEND: As a cold front moves in the Mid-South on Saturday morning, heavy rain and thunderstorms will be likely. We will have a threat for storms through the early afternoon, but only light spotty rain is expected later in the day. Damaging wind gusts will be the primary threat, but some of these storms could also include hail and frequent lightning. 2-3 inches of rain is expected on Saturday, so some flash flooding is possible. We will be dry on Sunday with more sun and highs in the lower 50s.
NEXT WEEK: It will be dry on Monday, but a few showers will be possible Tuesday and Wednesday. It will also be warmer next week with highs in the lower 60s Monday and mid-60s mid-week.
Brittney Bryant
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Brittney Bryant
Twitter: @WX_BrittneyB
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.