ETSU looks to extend streak vs VMI

CONFERENCE IMPROVEMENT: The Keydets have scored 74 points per game to Southern opponents thus far. That's an improvement from the 69.6 per game they managed over 10 non-conference games.GIFTED GARRETT: Gilkeson has connected on 35.9 percent of the 78 3-pointers he's attempted and has gone 8 for 18 over the last three games. He's also made 82 percent of his free throws this season.