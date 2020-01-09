FIRST ALERT: Severe storms possible early Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A strong low-pressure system will push an intense line of rain and storms Saturday morning. Damaging wind is the main risk.
The Storm Prediction Center out of Norman, Oklahoma has parts of the deep south in an enhanced to moderate risk for severe storms, which means all modes of severe weather are possible. Right now, the strongest storms are expected in the Ark-La-Tex region, were Arkansas, Louisiana, and Texas meet.
Parts of the Mid-South including all of eastern Arkansas, the Delta of Mississippi and a small part of west Tennessee, including Shelby County, are in a slight risk for severe storms. That’s a lower end threat with a 2 out of 5 (Slight-Yellow) for severe storms with high wind or hail in the region. The remainder of the Mid-South is under a 1 out of 5 (Marginal-Green) risk for storms.
Looking at the current data, heavy rain and damaging winds will be the highest threat with this system while flooding is a lower threat. The tornado threat is lowest, but not zero. There will be some strong turning winds aloft, so a tornado or two can’t be ruled out.
First Alert Futurecast currently shows the main line of heavy rain and storms approaching the Mississippi River from the west early Saturday morning. We will see very windy conditions along and ahead of this line. A quick spin up tornado can’t be ruled out as well, but again that threat is low. The main time frame is 4-10 AM Saturday morning.
On average, expect 1-3 inches of rain through Saturday afternoon.
Due to the wind expected and the heavy rain, we could also see moderate outages on Friday night into Saturday morning. We will track that potential closely.
Once this system pushes out of the region midday on Saturday, we are looking at more tranquil weather for Sunday, so the whole weekend will not be a washout.
