Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a game-high 22 points and the Cincinnati Bearcats limited the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a season-low in scoring on the way to a 75-44 win in American Athletic Conference play. Jaevin Cumberland, Jarron Cumberland's cousin, came off the bench to score 16 points _ all but three in the second half _ and the Bearcats pulled away. They led by as many as 36 in the second half. Martins Igbanu scored nine points to lead Tulsa, which has lost four of its last five games. The Golden Hurricane finished 0-for-17 from 3-point range.