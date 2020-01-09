Here is the latest Arkansas and Oklahoma sports news from The Associated Press

BATON ROUGE, La. (AP) — Trendon Watford made a three-point play and Charles Manning blocked two field goal attempts in the final seconds as LSU defeated Arkansas 79-77 in a Southeastern Conference game. The lead changed hands eight times in the final six minutes. Watford put the Tigers (10-4, 2-0) ahead 76-74 with a three-point play with 32 seconds remaining in the game. The Razorbacks (12-2, 1-1) regained the lead on a three-point play by Isaiah Joe with 21 seconds to play. Watford made his second three-point play with eight seconds to play. Arkansas had two shots at a game-winning 3-pointer, but Manning blocked both – one by Joe and one by Desi Sills.
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — Kristian Doolittle scored 22 points and Oklahoma pulled away late for a 72-62 win over Texas. The Sooners snapped a four-game losing skid on their rival's home court. Oklahoma seized control with an 11-2 run that built a 61-53 lead, Texas fell to an 0-2 start in the Big 12 for the first time under coach Shaka Smart and the first time since 2014. Jericho Sims had his third straight double-double for Texas with 12 points and 15 rebounds.
CINCINNATI (AP) — Jarron Cumberland scored a game-high 22 points and the Cincinnati Bearcats limited the Tulsa Golden Hurricane to a season-low in scoring on the way to a 75-44 win in American Athletic Conference play. Jaevin Cumberland, Jarron Cumberland's cousin, came off the bench to score 16 points _ all but three in the second half _ and the Bearcats pulled away. They led by as many as 36 in the second half. Martins Igbanu scored nine points to lead Tulsa, which has lost four of its last five games. The Golden Hurricane finished 0-for-17 from 3-point range.
UNDATED (AP) — Once Russell Westbrook headed to Houston, the Oklahoma City Thunder were supposed to be headed toward a rebuild. The team Westbrook returns to face this week doesn’t look like a team headed for the lottery. It’s playing like one Westbrook might see again in the postseason. The Thunder welcome back their former point guard Thursday. Both are doing just fine since going their separate ways last summer. Westbrook has scored 20 or more points in 12 straight games. The Thunder had won five straight before losing Monday at Philadelphia.