Hog & Hominy suffers major fire damage overnight

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Firefighters are investigating what caused a Memphis restaurant to catch on fire. It happened at Hog & Hominy off Poplar Avenue and Brookhaven Circle in East Memphis.
Crews were called to the scene around 2:05 Thursday morning.
According to the restaurant’s website, Hog & Hominy closed at 10:00 on Wednesday. So firefighters got the call of the fire about four hours after they closed.
Investigators said most of the fire was in the back of the building. According to the restaurant’s Facebook page, the Hog & Hominy was undergoing renovations in the back dining room.
It has not been confirmed if the renovations were related to the fire.
WMC Action News 5 noticed major fire damage when we arrived.
A commander on the scene said no one was inside the restaurant during the fire and no firefighters were injured.
Hog & Hominy opened in 2011 and has been featured in publications like Bon Appetit and GQ. It was even honored by the James Beard Foundation as a semi-finalist for best new restaurant when it opened.
We’re still working to confirm what caused the fire. Check back for updates on the investigation.
