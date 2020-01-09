Iconic USA goalkeeper Tim Howard talks about his new role with 901 FC

Iconic USA goalkeeper Tim Howard talks about his new role with 901 FC
America's goalkeeper Tim Howard sits down with WMC Action News 5 to talk about his new role as sporting director with Memphis 901 FC. (Source: WMC)
By Chris Luther | January 8, 2020 at 9:39 PM CST - Updated January 8 at 9:39 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The Memphis 901 FC Soccer Club announced Wednesday that legendary goalkeeper for U.S. Men’s Soccer Tim Howard is taking on a new role with the club.

The club officially announced Howard is the new sporting director.

Tim Howard named new sporting director of Memphis 901 FC

Heading into the team’s second season in Memphis, Howard says he has his eyes set on creating a roster that will make the playoffs next season.

WMC Action News 5′s Chris Luther sat down with Howard in an exclusive interview.

Howard spoke about his role as sporting director, what he thinks about the inaugural 901 FC season and why he wants this job for years to come.

Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.