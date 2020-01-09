Latest Arkansas news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

LITTLE ROCK-POLICE SHOOTING
Lawyers say fired officer's reinstatement should go forward
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — Attorneys for a Little Rock police officer fired for fatally shooting a motorist say the officer's reinstatement should go forward. Attorneys for Officer Charles Starks asked a judge Tuesday to reject a request to stay his order that the officer be reinstated. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Tim Fox last week reversed a city's panel's decision upholding Starks' firing over the 2019 fatal shooting of Bradley Blackshire. Starks fired at least 15 times through the windshield of a car Blackshire was driving in February. Starks and another officer were attempting a motor vehicle stop at the time.
ACCOUNTANT-BANK FRAUD
Man accused in $9M embezzlement pleads guilty to bank fraud
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — A retired Arkansas accountant pleaded guilty to bank fraud for a federal charge months after being hit with a $9 million civil judgment for embezzling funds from a manufacturing company. Edward M. Cooper Jr., 71, admitted Tuesday to stealing about $9.2 million from Roach Manufacturing Corp. for over two years. He also admitted to writing 138 unauthorized checks to himself on Roach's account and forging signatures of company officials on the checks and then depositing them into his bank account. The Arkansas Democrat-Gazette reports that Cooper could face up to 30 years in prison and up to five years on supervised release, as well as a fine of up to $1 million.
WASHINGTON COUNTY-WORK RELEASE
Washington County jail suspends work-release program
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (AP) — The Washington County jail in northwest Arkansas has temporarily suspended its work-release program to free up more bed space in the facility, which has been plagued by overcrowding. Washington County Sheriff Tim Helder says the move will open up 24 beds, with some detainees being released if eligible and others moved into the jail's general population. The sheriff told the Northwest Arkansas Democrat-Gazette that a recent increase in the number of sex offenders housed at the county jail prompted the decision. That's because sex offenders must be housed separately from other detainees, so more bed space is required.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.
ARKANSAS FLOODING
Arkansas panel issues recommendations on state's levees
LITTLE ROCK, Ark. (AP) — An Arkansas panel is calling for increased oversight of the state's levees after last year's historic flooding. The Arkansas Levee Task Force presented its final report Tuesday on the state's system of levees. Gov. Asa Hutchinson formed the panel after intense rain in Kansas and Oklahoma strained aging dams and levees all the way into Arkansas. A levy in the western part of the state that was breached. Hutchinson said he supports a plan to provide additional assistance through incentive grants that will encourage districts to bring levees up to U.S. Army Corps of Engineers standards.
ARKANSAS ELECTION-JUDGE REMOVED
Judge bars Arkansas circuit court candidate from election
LITTLE ROCK. Ark. (AP) — A judge has ruled that a man can't run for a seat on an Arkansas circuit because of a misdemeanor traffic offense he committed as a teenager. Pulaski County Circuit Judge Chris Piazza on Monday said his decision to bar Lawrence County Judge Adam Weeks from running for the 3rd Judicial District in Arkansas is “absurd." But Piazza said that the state constitution bars people convicted of crimes that involve acts of deceit, fraud or making a false statement from running for certain elected offices. Weeks pleaded guilty in 1994 to presenting fake car tags. Weeks says he will appeal the ruling.