Latest Mississippi news, sports, business and entertainment at 3:20 a.m. CST

MISSISSIPPI INAUGURATION
Mississippi set to inaugurate 7 of 8 statewide officials
JACKSON, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi is swearing in seven of its eight statewide elected officials. A ceremony takes place Thursday at the state Capitol. The new governor, Tate Reeves, will be inaugurated Tuesday. The statewide officials were elected in November, and they are all Republican. Some are changing offices. Delbert Hosemann has been secretary of state, and he is becoming lieutenant governor. Lynn Fitch has been treasurer, and she is becoming attorney general. The new secretary of state is former state Sen. Michael Watson. The new treasurer is David McRae. Returning officials are Auditor Shad White, Insurance Commissioner Mike Chaney and Agriculture Commissioner Andy Gipson.
PRISON UNREST-MISSISSIPPI
Mississippi moms question state as they bury slain inmates
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (AP) — The mothers of three Mississippi inmates want to know how and why their sons were killed in prison violence. As they plan their children's funerals, they say they've heard little from state corrections officials. They have been told by fellow inmates that their sons' deaths were gruesome. Family members of the deceased prisoners also are questioning conditions at the Mississippi State Penitentiary at Parchman, and whether guards there acted properly. The Mississippi Department of Corrections hasn't answered repeated questions from The Associated Press. The outbreak of violence is calling national attention to problems that have long plagued Mississippi's overstretched prison system.
AP-US-NASA-ARTEMIS-ROCKET
Moon river: Rocket part ferried on the mighty Mississippi
NEW ORLEANS (AP) — It was a Mardi Gras-style celebration as a recently completed key component of a new rocket system was loaded on a Mississippi River barge in New Orleans. The core stage of a rocket for NASA's new Space Launch System is being floated upriver to the Stennis Space Center in Mississippi for testing. Hundreds of NASA and Boeing workers wore colorful beads and marched to a brass band Wednesday behind the core stage as it was moved like a giant parade float. The stage is part of a rocket for the Artemis program, aimed at returning U.S. astronauts to the moon.
FATAL HOME ROBBERY
Chief: No charges expected for shooter in fatal home robbery
PASCAGOULA, Miss. (AP) — Mississippi authorities said the homeowner who fatally shot a man during an armed home invasion isn't expected to face criminal charges. Harrison County Coroner Brian Switzer says 31-year-old Walter Williams was the suspect fatally shot on Tuesday. Pascagoula Police Chief Matt Chapman says the owner came home to find Williams burglarizing the house. The homeowner pulled out his gun and fatally shot Williams, who was armed. Though the homeowner's name wasn't released, media reports said he is an employee of the Jackson County coroner's office . Authorities said Williams was a suspect in several burglaries. Chapman said evidence will be handed to a grand jury to determine whether any charges are warranted.
FIREFIGHTER DEATHS
Mississippi man convicted in crash that killed firefighters
SUMRALL, Miss. (AP) — A Mississippi man has pleaded guilty to three counts of felony DUI after initially being indicted on charges he left the scene of a crash that killed two volunteer firefighters. News outlets reported on Tuesday that the 15th Circuit Court District Attorney's office recommended Brandon Chance Eaton be sentenced to 60 years with 30 to serve, including credit for time served. Lamar County Sheriff Danny Rigel said Sumrall volunteer firefighters Clinton Alvin Beasley, Loretta Ann Sykes and Shawn Huhn were directing traffic at the scene of a truck crash in March 2017 when Eaton hit them and drove away. Toxicology reports showed Eaton was impaired at the time.
SOUTHERN STORMS
Severe storms, twisters will be possible across the South
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (AP) — Forecasters say severe storms including tornadoes are possible from eastern Texas across the Deep South later this week. The Storm Prediction Center says more than 9 million people live in parts of Texas, Oklahoma, Arkansas and Louisiana where there's an enhanced risk of severe weather on Friday. Storms will move eastward on Saturday, with the potential bull's-eye covering millions of people across much of Mississippi and Alabama, plus parts of eastern Louisiana and the Florida Panhandle. Forecasters say heavy rains are possible in addition to damaging winds. Many streams already are at or near flood levels because of earlier storms.