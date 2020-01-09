Person of interest now charged with murder after man found dead inside parked semi

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man who surrendered as a person of interest in the shooting death of a truck driver is now charged with murder.
According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old James Huddleston is charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder.
Huddleston was identified as a person of interest Wednesday evening in the murder of 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart, of Hermitage, Tennessee.
Stuart was found Wednesday morning inside the cab of a truck parked on the side of I-269 near Macon Road.
Video footage recorded inside Stuart’s cab helped investigators develop Huddleston as a person of interest. He turned himself in Thursday morning.
Investigators have not released a possible motive.
