Person of interest now charged with murder after man found dead inside parked semi
Trucker shot, killed on I-269 (Source: SCSO)
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 9, 2020 at 2:56 PM CST - Updated January 9 at 3:12 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Millington man who surrendered as a person of interest in the shooting death of a truck driver is now charged with murder.

According to the Shelby County Sheriff’s Office, 27-year-old James Huddleston is charged with several felonies, including first-degree murder.

Huddleston was identified as a person of interest Wednesday evening in the murder of 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart, of Hermitage, Tennessee.

Stuart was found Wednesday morning inside the cab of a truck parked on the side of I-269 near Macon Road.

Video footage recorded inside Stuart’s cab helped investigators develop Huddleston as a person of interest. He turned himself in Thursday morning.

Investigators have not released a possible motive.

