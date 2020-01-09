Memphis QB Brady White coming back for a final season with the Tigers

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The quarterback who led Memphis to the Cotton Bowl this year says he’ll be back for one more season.
Brady White tweeted Wednesday that he “can’t wait to get back to work.”
“We will continue to take this program to new heights and make this beautiful city proud,” he wrote.
White said despite the team’s Cotton Bowl loss to the Penn State Nittany Lions, “The 2019 football season was an absolute blessing! History was made, success was achieved, and new heights were reached."
He thanked his teammates and finished with “ALL IN.”
The Tigers went 12-2 on the season, winning the American Athletic Conference Championship but falling short in the school’s first appearance in a New Year’s Six Bowl.
White has one more year of eligibility. He finished the season with more than 4,000 passing yards and 33 touchdown passes.
