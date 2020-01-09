Mid-South high school aims to fight obesity among students with new healthy lifestyle program

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A first-of-its-kind program is being launched at Craigmont High School to teach students important lessons on living a healthier lifestyle.
Commontable Health Alliance and the Amerigroup Foundation teamed up to launch the program to combat obesity and other unhealthy habits.
“We certainly teach our children healthy living habits in their lifetime wellness classes, but this will be the first time that they will have a model that they can be hands-on and embed it in their daily lives,” said Tisha Durrah, Craigmont High School principal.
A report from Trust for America's Health shows that Mid-South states have some of the highest obesity rates in the nation.
Kiki Hall, Commontable Health Alliance CEO, said teaching students early about healthy lifestyles can stop that.
The program they are launching at Craigmont follows an approach called 8-5-2-1-0.
“Eight or more hours of sleep at night, five fruits or vegetables a day, two hours or less of recreational screen time and an hour of activity per day -- and zero sugary drinks,” said Hall.
The students will also receive some items that will encourage them to follow the program at home.
"Periodically throughout the semester we will send home healthy foods and budget friendly recipes for them to take home and try at home,” said Hall.
The goal is for the kids to share what they learn and spread the program beyond the classroom.
