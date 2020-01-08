Mild for now but heavy rain and storms are coming

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Southerly winds are bringing warmer air into the Mid-South allowing temperatures to climb well above average. A cold front will move through the area late Friday night into Saturday morning bringing the potential for flooding and strong to severe storms.
TONIGHT: Partly Cloudy Wind: SE 5-10 Low: 45
THURSDAY: Mostly Cloudy Wind: S 10-20 High: 62
THURSDAY NIGHT: Isolated Showers Wind: S 10-20 Low: 58
THIS WEEK: Increasing clouds and a windy day is in store for the Mid-South tomorrow along with a slight chance of a stray shower. Friday will be cloudy and windy with scattered showers and high temperatures in the upper 60s. Heavy rain and thunderstorms will move in from the west after midnight. A few storms could produce damaging wind, hail, and isolated tornadoes. Overnight lows will be near 60.
THE WEEKEND: Heavy rain and thunderstorms will continue to move through the area Saturday morning. Showers will end by the afternoon or early evening. Temperatures will be near 60 during the morning and fall through the day ending in the mid 30s Saturday night. Sunday will be partly cloudy and cooler with afternoon highs in the lower 50s and overnight lows in the lower 40s.
NEXT WEEK: Monday will be partly cloudy and warmer with afternoon highs near 60 and lows near 50. Tuesday and Wednesday will be mostly cloudy with a slight chance of a shower each day along with highs in the mid 60s and overnight lows in the lower 50s.
Ron Childers
Chief Meteorologist
WMC Action News 5
Facebook: RonChildersWMCActionNews5
Twitter: @ronchilders
.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.