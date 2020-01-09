MPD detective retires amid allegations of sexual contact with murder suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A former Memphis Police detective is accused of having sexual contact with the suspect in a murder case.
Lieutenant Eric Kelly retired last year after 26 years amid questions about his relationship with a murder suspect.
His personnel file reveals he admitted to having sex with the woman.
Kelly’s resignation letter last November came five months after his supervisors accused him of consorting with a gang member, as well as having the sexual relationship.
The documents read, “You were the lead investigator of a murder case and began a sexual relationship with the defendant you charged in the case. You provided the defendant with marijuana and allowed her to take photos inside your residence with several of your firearms.”
Written on the document is “held in abeyance officer resigned,” meaning Kelly avoids any disciplinary action.
The documents also indicate the accusations against Kelly could jeopardize criminal cases including the murder case.
“By involving yourself in a sexual relationship with a defendant you charged has potentially damaged the murder case against her and her co-defendants. This has also placed increased scrutiny on your past and current cases.”
The documents also describe an unauthorized trip to Montgomery, Alabama that Kelly made with the defendant, a known gang member who’s been arrested 11 times.
“You advised the defendant slept in your hotel room but in a separate bed. The defendant refuted that statement and advised there was only one bed and you shared it with her.”
Kelly emphasized he did not use sex as leverage in the murder case.
Kelly’s personnel file also lists more than a dozen infractions in his 26-year career from damaging a patrol car to being rough with someone he was arresting.
His job reviews in his file are all positive.
He did write in his resignation letter, “It’s been a blast. Thank you.”
DA Amy Weirich is out of town. Her office said there will likely be a statement on Thursday.
