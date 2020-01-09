Officials release pictures of new Loews Hotel in Downtown Memphis

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - We’re getting a better look at what a hotel at the old Memphis Police Headquarters will look like. Pictures included in Loews Hotel’s application to the Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board show a modern look mixed with historic elegance.
A Loews Hotel is being planned at the old Memphis Police Headquarters on Adams Avenue, and according to the Memphis Business Journal, the Design Review Board approved the plans for the looks of the hotel. According to a staff report by the Downtown Memphis Commission, the entrance to the hotel lobby will be off Main Street about 400 feet from the Cannon Center.
While the developers showed interest in incorporating the old police headquarters from the beginning, in the staff report it said the exact use is still up in the air.
It said a newer section of the building, built-in 1959, was found to not be structurally sound and will be demolished to make way for the hotel’s parking garage. That leaves the original piece of the building built-in 1911. The report said it will be preserved and either used as a function for the hotel or be rented to a third-party tenant.
The $200 million hotel project will include 500 rooms, ballrooms and meeting rooms plus a rooftop pool with views of the Mississippi River. DMC staff said they are supportive of the historic preservation this project will bring, and believe it will improve what they call the “Downtown Core.”
The Memphis Business Journal reports construction will begin later this year and aims to wrap up by 2023.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.