One Beale developer giving construction update

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - The developer of a project that will connect Beale Street to the Memphis riverfront is giving an update on construction Thursday.
Chance Carlisle, CEO of Carlisle LLC, joined community and business leaders in August to break ground on the $150 million project known as One Beale. The development promises six stories of luxury apartments, a fitness center and rooftop pool, plus views of the Mississippi River.
One Beale has been in the works for years. Carlisle’s father, Gene Carlisle, dreamed up the project but died before seeing its completion.
Located at Beale and Front, One Beale will also include the old Ellis Machine shop buildings.
Hotel construction is expected to be complete in December 2020 with the apartments finishing up in 2021.
Carlisle will give an update on the project at 4 p.m. from the construction site at Wagner Place and Beale Street.
