Second man found guilty in 2017 Whitehaven murder

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A Whitehaven man was convicted Wednesday on first-degree murder charges in the robbery and shooting death of an acquaintance in 2017, according to the Shelby County District Attorney’s Office.
Antoine Adams was also convicted on especially aggravated robbery charges. The murder conviction carries an automatic life sentence, while Adams will be sentenced on the robbery conviction next month.
Investigators said 23-year-old Marquis Bell was robbed and shot on Feb. 6, 2017 at T&A Market on Eastwind Drive by Adams and 24-year-old Octavious Bland.
Last year Bland pleaded guilty to second-degree murder and especially aggravated robbery charges and was sentenced to 25 years in prison without parole.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.