Shelby Co. mayor says proposal for wheel tax hike could solve a major county issue

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - A proposal to increase the wheel tax lives to see another day after the proposal narrowly made it out of committee Wednesday.
The measure passed 5-4 with two abstaining.
Shelby County commissioners are considering the new fee to help pay for public transportation.
“However this turns out, I think we all know, as was demonstrated today, that we need to see a substantial investment in transit if we’re going to grow our economy and lift people out of poverty,” said Shelby County Mayor Lee Harris.
Wednesday's county commission committee meeting was a packed house.
Some of the city’s biggest business leaders from companies like FedEx and Nike were there advocating for the need for improved public transit.
However, commissioners couldn’t seem to agree on the best way to go about it.
Commissioners spent three hours debating a new proposal to increase the wheel tax from $50 to $70, with money going to fund MATA.
The resolution is sponsored by Commissioners Willie Brooks, Van Turner and Tami Sawyer, but the mayor wants to make one thing clear.
“I support my plan, which was a sustainability fee for the 17% of households that have a third vehicle, so I support that plan,” said Harris.
The mayor pitched a plan last fall to charge households with a $145 sustainability fee after their second vehicle registration.
Although Harris still has high hopes for his proposal, the mayor says passing the $20 wheel tax could tackle a second issue.
“Although transit is an important priority, it is not the top priority. Actually, the top priority is public safety,” said Harris.
The mayor says the wheel tax increase could generate up to $12.6 million, but the resolution calls for a max of $9 million to be used for public transit
Therefore any money over that $9 million mark would go to the county’s general fund.
Harris says that's money needed to hire more deputies to patrol the areas de-annexing from the city and coming back to the county.
“We need to hire 50 new deputies and that's a pretty high dollar figure, but we would be able to do it if we adopt the Brooks approach,” said Harris. Willie Brooks is one of the primary sponsors of the wheel tax increase proposal.
The resolution needs nine votes in full commission in order to pass and it has to pass with at least 9 votes twice, according to the county attorney’s office.
An amendment by commissioner Tami Sawyer was approved that would provide an exemption to the transit portion of the wheel tax if you make less than $30,000 annually.
It is unknown how that would impact the amount of money that could be collected.
The Shelby County Commission will discuss the wheel tax increase proposal Monday afternoon.
Copyright 2020 WMC. All rights reserved.