Trucker shot, killed on I-269; detectives searching for person of interest

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - After a trucker was found shot to death in a tractor-trailer on I-269 Wednesday morning, Shelby County Sheriff’s detectives are now searching for the person they believe is responsible.
According to SCSO, the victim was found parked on the shoulder inside the cab of the truck near on I-269 near Macon Road.
The victim has been identified as 30-year-old Dajuante Stuart of Hermitage, Tennessee.
Detectives were able to review video footage from inside of Stuart’s cab and believe the person of interest in this case has a tattoo on his arm and is possibly wearing this backpack.
Anyone with information is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 901-528-CASH.
