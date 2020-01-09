WATCH: DA’s office discusses former MPD detective who retired after allegations of a sexual relationship with a suspect

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Shelby County District Attorney General Amy Weirich held a news conference Thursday to discuss the creation of a new special unit in the office and the matter of former Memphis Police Lt. Eric Kelly.
Kelly retired last year, after 26 years, amid questions about his relationship with a murder suspect.
His personnel file reveals he admitted to having sex with the woman.
Kelly’s personnel file also lists more than a dozen infractions in his career, from damaging a patrol car to being rough with someone he was arresting.
However, his job reviews in his file are all positive.
Weirich says no charges will be filed against Kelly because there was no violation of current state criminal laws.
