Windy with severe storms by Saturday morning

FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY SEVERE STORMS: A line of storms will move through overnight through early morning Saturday. Some could be severe with damaging wind or hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. 1-3” of rain is possible. The rain should end from west to east by late day with colder air Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday night with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like the 20s.