Windy with severe storms by Saturday morning

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Mostly cloudy the rest of the afternoon with some peeks of sun. It will be windy and mild. Highs will hit the low to mid 60s with south winds at 10-20 gusting to 30 mph at times.
TONIGHT: Cloudy and windy with isolated showers possible. Lows in the upper 50s. Winds south at 15-25 gusting to 35 mph at times.
FRIDAY: A stray shower or storm is possible at any time Friday, but some of the day will be dry. It will be mostly cloudy and very windy with highs in the upper 60s. Winds will be southwest at 20-35 mph with some gusts over 40 mph.
FRIDAY NIGHT/SATURDAY SEVERE STORMS: A line of storms will move through overnight through early morning Saturday. Some could be severe with damaging wind or hail. The tornado threat is low but not zero. 1-3” of rain is possible. The rain should end from west to east by late day with colder air Saturday afternoon into Saturday night. Temperatures will fall into the 30s Saturday night with a gusty northwest wind making it feel like the 20s.
SUNDAY: Partly cloudy and cooler with highs in the low 50s. NEXT WEEK: 60s return early next week with a partly cloudy sky. Some showers are possible by mid-week.
Spencer Denton
WMC Action News 5 Meteorologist
First Alert Storm Tracking Team
Facebook: Meteorologist Spencer Denton
Twitter: @dentonwx
