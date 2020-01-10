Austin Peay, JSU meet in conference play

DIALING IT UP A NOTCH: The Governors have scored 78.3 points per game and allowed 62.7 points per game in conference play so far. Those are both significant improvements over the 72.2 points scored and 77.6 points allowed per game to non-conference opponents.TERRIFIC TERRY: Taylor has connected on 31.8 percent of the 66 3-pointers he's attempted and has made 5 of 11 over his last three games. He's also converted 65.8 percent of his foul shots this season.