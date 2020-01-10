Be prepared for severe weather this weekend in the Mid-South

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - Severe weather is expected to hit the Mid-South tonight and tomorrow. So it’s best to be prepared now.
This storm system is expected to bring severe thunderstorms, damaging winds, and possible tornadoes. Heavy rain and some flooding could be possible too. So its best to stay weather alert.
We know power outages are highly likely this weekend. Here’s some information from MLGW about downed power lines.
They said downed lines are a serious emergency and should be reported immediately by calling MLGW’s 24-hour emergency line at 528-4465.
Also, remember to never go near a downed power line or anything that is in contact with the line.
If you are in a car that hits a pole and wires fall on your car, stay inside and ask someone to call 911, then MLGW for assistance.
Makes sure those phones are charged up check-in with WMC Action News 5 on-air and online for the latest on the severe storms.
