5 Great Things: 901 FC gets new director; Mid-South teacher receives $25K award
By WMCActionNews5.com Staff | January 10, 2020 at 5:02 PM CST - Updated January 10 at 5:36 PM

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Friday which means it’s time to look back at five of the great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.

‘Once Upon a Time ... in Hollywood,’ ‘1917’ take top awards at Golden Globes

Golden Globes winner Shannon McIntosh got a Master’s degree in Film and Video Production from the U of M and was a producer of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” which won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.

Iconic USA goalkeeper Tim Howard talks about his new role with 901 FC

Memphis 901 FC minority owner and renowned pro soccer player Tim Howard is the team’s new sporting director. Under the new role, he will help direct the club in selecting and finding players and hiring technical staff members.

Mid-South teacher receives $25,000 award for going above and beyond

Whitehaven High math teacher Nathan Kirsch got a $25,000 surprise along with the prestigious Milken Educator Award, the only teacher in the entire state of Tennessee to win.

Mid-South high school aims to fight obesity among students with new healthy lifestyle program

Craigmont High School launched a first of its kind program through Commontable Health Alliance and the Amerigroup Foundation to teach students lessons on healthier lifestyles, combat obesity and other unhealthy habits.

More renderings released of Loews Hotel in downtown Memphis

The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved plans for the Loews Hotel that’s set to be built at the old Memphis Police Headquarters on Adams Avenue in downtown Memphis. The renderings show a modern look mixed with historic elegance.

