5 Great Things: 901 FC gets new director; Mid-South teacher receives $25K award

MEMPHIS, Tenn. (WMC) - It’s Friday which means it’s time to look back at five of the great things that happened in the Mid-South this week.
Golden Globes winner Shannon McIntosh got a Master’s degree in Film and Video Production from the U of M and was a producer of the film “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” which won Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy.
Memphis 901 FC minority owner and renowned pro soccer player Tim Howard is the team’s new sporting director. Under the new role, he will help direct the club in selecting and finding players and hiring technical staff members.
Whitehaven High math teacher Nathan Kirsch got a $25,000 surprise along with the prestigious Milken Educator Award, the only teacher in the entire state of Tennessee to win.
Craigmont High School launched a first of its kind program through Commontable Health Alliance and the Amerigroup Foundation to teach students lessons on healthier lifestyles, combat obesity and other unhealthy habits.
The Downtown Memphis Commission’s Design Review Board approved plans for the Loews Hotel that’s set to be built at the old Memphis Police Headquarters on Adams Avenue in downtown Memphis. The renderings show a modern look mixed with historic elegance.
